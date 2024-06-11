Mets reinstate Francisco Alvarez from IL, designate Tomas Nido for assignment

The Mets have reinstated Francisco Alvarez from the IL and designated Tomas Nido for assignment.

Alvarez last played on April 19 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb while slipping going around the first base and bracing his fall with his left hand.

That injury required surgery, and Alvarez beat the anticipated eight-week timeline back.

As far as Nido, he is the odd-man out, with the Mets opting to keep recently acquired Luis Torrens as the backup catcher.

A capable defense-first catcher in parts of eight seasons with the Mets, Nido was hitting .229/.261/.361 in 90 plate appearances over 32 games this year.

Since J.D. Martinez's debut came after Alvarez's injury, the Mets' offense is now whole for the first time all season.

Alvarez had gotten off to a bit of a slow start at the plate before getting hurt, but he showed last season that he can be a difference maker power-wise -- smacking 25 homers during his rookie campaign in what was his age-21 season.

His presence has also been missed behind the plate, where he has been stout defensively and done a terrific job managing the pitching staff.

Now the backup, Torrens has acquitted himself well in a small taste of action with the Mets after being acquired from the Yankees via trade.

He has hit .313/.389/.750 in 18 plate appearances over six games, while mashing a pair of homers. Defensively, he started the incredible double play that sealed the Mets' win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday in London.