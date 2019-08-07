The Mets refuse to lose

Bill wrote about the Mets’ seeming inability to lose last night but, at the risk of sounding like a broken record, I’m gonna write about it again. Because they just won, again, beating the Miami Marlins 7-2.

Michael Conforto hit two homers, Jeff McNeil hit his fifth homer in his last 10 games and Pete Alonso went deep as well. Steven Matz cruised on all that cushy run support, scattering seven hits and two runs over six and two-thirds to get the win.

The win is the Mets’ sixth in a row and gives them 13 wins in their last 14 games. They’re 19-6 since the All-Star break.

As I noted in the recaps this morning, those wins have come against some real creampuffs — the Marlins, Pirates, White Sox and Padres — but that does not take away from this run one bit. Yeah, I’ve seen some people cite “weak schedule” but this is not some 9-5 run. It’s 13-1 and even the best teams don’t do that very often. Indeed, there have only been two other 13-1 stretches in Major League Baseball this year, with the Astros in May and Yankees in June. The Mets haven’t won 13 of 14 since 1990.

More broadly, the good teams in baseball are good, mostly, because they take care of business against the weak ones. And rarely do they run the table against the weak ones as well as the Mets have in the past couple of weeks. This ain’t college football and no Major League team is the equivalent of Mercer University or whoever is the patsy du jour.

Are the Mets this good? No, because no one is this good over the long haul. But they are having a terrific run, those wins are in the bank and it’s pushing them into the playoff picture. After that, all bets are off.