Mets @ Reds: How to watch on SNY on April 7, 2024
The Mets (2-6) take on the Reds (5-3) at 1:40 p.m. on SNY, looking to bounce back from Saturday's defeat.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
Sean Manaea was fantastic in his first start with the Mets, pitching six scoreless innings while striking out eight Detroit Tigers
Even with an 0-for-4 performance on Friday night, Francisco Alvarez has posted a .943 OPS this season, second among all National League catchers (Will Smith)
With an 0-for-5 performance on Saturday, Francisco Lindor is now just 1-for-31 (.032) and has the lowest OPS (.216) of all major league shortstops
Mets pitchers have compiled a 2.92 ERA this season, the best mark in the National League
METS
REDS
Brandon Nimmo, LF
Jonathan India, 2B
Francisco Lindor, SS
Spencer Steer, LF
Pete Alonso, 1B
Francisco Alvarez, C
Brett Baty, 3B
Stuart Fairchild, RF
Starling Marte, DH
Elly De La Cruz, SS
Tyrone Taylor, RF
Santiago Espinal, 2B
Jeff McNeil, 2B
Luke Maile, C
Harrison Bader, CF
Bubba Thompson, CF
What channel is SNY?
Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.
How can I watch Mets vs. Reds online?
To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:
Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen
Sign in using your User ID and Password
Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more
NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).
How can I watch the game on the SNY App?
For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:
App Store
Google Play Store
Roku
FireTV
Apple TV
Android TV
The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.