Mets add J.D. Martinez to active roster, designate Zack Short for assignment

Prior to Friday night’s series-opening matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, the Mets recalled DH J.D. Martinez from Triple-A Syracuse.

As expected, Martinez will jump right into the Mets’ starting lineup as the designated hitter after dealing with back tightness while ramping up his workload to get prepared for the season.

After receiving a cortisone shot and being shut down for a few days, the slugger enjoyed some success, going 6-for-19 with two doubles and four RBI across five minor league appearances.

Coming off a season in which he recorded 27 doubles, 33 homers, and 103 RBI with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Martinez figures to provide a nice boost to the middle of the Mets' lineup.

In a corresponding roster move, INF Zack Short has been designated for assignment.

Short, who was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers in the offseason, cracked the Opening Day roster after putting together a terrific spring training on both sides of the ball.

The Sacred Heart product had gotten off to a slow start in limited action to begin the regular season, though, recording just one hit across nine at-bats while also committing an error at third base.

Short is out of minor league options, so he will have to go unclaimed off waivers and accept an assignment to Triple A Syracuse to remain with the organization.