Mets reassign four players to minor league camp, including Brett Baty

Mets prospect Brett Baty holding ball, smiling while playing for Brooklyn Cyclones

The Mets reassigned four more players to minor league camp on Monday as they continued to trim their roster ahead of Opening Day, which is April 7 against the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

Every club must cut its active roster to 28 before Opening Day.

The four players the Mets reassigned on Monday were INF Brett Baty, OF Jake Mangum, INF Matt Reynolds, and LHP Rob Zastryzny.

Baty, one of the Mets' top prospects, was in camp to get a taste. But he never had a shot at cracking the roster. He is expected to open the season with Double-A Binghamton.

Mangum, who could make his big league debut later this season, will open the year with Triple-A Syracuse, with Reynolds also expected to open the season there.

Zastryzny was on the outskirts of the Mets' bullpen competition, and could factor in at some point this season.