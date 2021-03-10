Mets reassign 19 players from big-league camp, including top prospects Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Matt Allan

Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio close up at 2021 spring training

The Mets announced on Tuesday evening that 19 players have been reassigned from their major-league camp, including top prospects Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty and Matt Allan.

Top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez and 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong are also among the list of reassigned players.

In addition, the Mets also announced that RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Sean Reid-Foley and LHP Thomas Szapucki have been optioned to the Triple-A roster.

Following these moves, the Mets now have 53 players in major league camp in Port St. Lucie.

Here's the full list of Tuesday's roster moves: