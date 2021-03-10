Mets reassign 19 players from big-league camp, including top prospects Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Matt Allan
The Mets announced on Tuesday evening that 19 players have been reassigned from their major-league camp, including top prospects Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty and Matt Allan.
Top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez and 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong are also among the list of reassigned players.
In addition, the Mets also announced that RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Sean Reid-Foley and LHP Thomas Szapucki have been optioned to the Triple-A roster.
Following these moves, the Mets now have 53 players in major league camp in Port St. Lucie.
Here's the full list of Tuesday's roster moves: