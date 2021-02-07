Mets have reached agreement with CF Albert Almora Jr.: report

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. smiles dugout vs Milwaukee Brewers

The Mets have finally found their center fielder, reaching an agreement with former Cub Albert Almora Jr., per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough.

Rumors had Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Mets connected, but SNY's Andy Martino reported earlier that the Mets could bring in someone like Almora, or a familiar face like Jake Marisnick, to handle those duties. The 26-year-old Almora was the guy in the end.

...more to come...