Mets ranked in Top 5 on MLB's first power rankings of spring training

Marcus Stroman, Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto, and Noah Syndergaard TREATED ART

MLB released their first power rankings ahead of the start of spring training, with the new-look Mets coming in at No. 5.

The reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers came in at No. 1, respectively, followed by the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.

An extremely productive offseason is fueling these high expectations for the Mets. Bringing in the likes of Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco, James McCann, Taijuan Walker and Trevor May, among others, have catapulted the Mets into serious contenders this season.

The Mets also have arguably the best pitcher in MLB in Jacob deGrom ready to go for his third Cy Young Award in four years. deGrom, Carrasco, Walker, and the return of Marcus Stroman makes this starting rotation among the best in baseball.

This should prove to be the main difference than other seasons when the Mets came into the season with high expectations. Their roster is filled with depth at nearly every position.

If they had been able to make a couple more moves, namely at third base and center field, they could've been ranked even higher. But the trade deadline will give them some time to potentially address those -- and any other -- issues, should they arise.

Until then, the Mets will begin spring training neck-and-neck with the Braves for the NL East title -- a battle that could be one of the best in the league this season, along with the Dodgers and Padres in the NL West.