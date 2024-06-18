Mets @ Rangers: How to watch on SNY on June 18, 2024
The Mets continue a three-game series against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Texas on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
Francisco Lindor is slashing .337/.400/.592 in 110 plate appearances over 24 games dating back to May 21. He is on pace to finish the season with 27 homers, 41 doubles, and 105 runs scored
Brandon Nimmo has caught fire, with 10 hits in his last 17 at-bats
Pete Alonso is starting to heat up, with six hits and seven RBI in his last three games
Jeff McNeil has reached base safely in his last four games
Luis Severino is coming off a strong start against the Miami Marlins, when he allowed one run in six innings
What channel is SNY?
Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.
How can I watch Mets @ Rangers online?
To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:
Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen
Sign in using your User ID and Password
Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more
NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).
How can I watch the game on the SNY App?
For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:
App Store
Google Play Store
Roku
FireTV
Apple TV
Android TV
The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.