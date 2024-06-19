Mets @ Rangers: How to watch on SNY on June 19, 2024
The Mets conclude a three-game series against the Rangers at Globe Life Field in Texas on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
Brandon Nimmo is hitting .328/.381/.517 in 14 games during June, is on a five-game hitting streak, and has homered in back-to-back games
Mark Vientos has back-to-back three-hit games. His OPS for the season is up to .929
Pete Alonso has three straight multi-hit games and he's driven in eight runs over that span
Reed Garrett has been perfect over his last three appearances, striking out four in 3.0 innings
Sean Manaea was strong against the Padres during his last start, limiting San Diego to one run on four hits in 5.0 innings while walking one and striking out seven
METS
RANGERS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
What channel is SNY?
Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.
How can I watch Mets @ Rangers online?
To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:
Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen
Sign in using your User ID and Password
Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more
NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).
How can I watch the game on the SNY App?
For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:
App Store
Google Play Store
Roku
FireTV
Apple TV
Android TV
The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.