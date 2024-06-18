Mets take on the Rangers after Lindor's 4-hit game

New York Mets (34-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (33-39, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rangers: Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 2.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -110, Mets -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Texas Rangers after Francisco Lindor's four-hit game on Monday.

Texas has a 16-18 record at home and a 33-39 record overall. The Rangers are 14-33 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York has a 16-14 record on the road and a 34-37 record overall. The Mets are 21-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 10-for-36 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Lindor has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI for the Mets. Luis Torrens is 8-for-24 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Mets: 8-2, .289 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.