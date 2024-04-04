Mets rally to walk off Tigers for first win of season after being no-hit through seven innings

The Mets rallied to walk off the Detroit Tigers, 2-1, during the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- After using seven pitchers in their Game 1 extra-inning loss, the Mets needed Jose Butto to provide them with some length, but the Tigers were able to work his pitch count up early and often. The right-hander did well to limit the damage to just one run but he issued three walks and fell behind on seven of the 10 batters he faced over the first two innings.

Butto settled in nicely after that, though, as he worked efficiently and effectively through the next four innings. After a strong spring showing, the 26-year-old allowed just the one run on three hits while walking three and striking out six across six sharp frames.

- Reed Garrett, who was recently recalled from Triple-A, also put together a solid outing in relief for the Mets as he allowed just two hits and struck out four across three scoreless innings.

- The strong pitching performances looked to be all for naught, though, as the Mets' offense continued to struggle in this one. New York was held hitless through seven innings by Matt Manning and Tyler Holton before Harrison Bader led off the eighth with a bloop single.

Bader advanced into scoring position on a Zack Short sacrifice bunt, but Brandon Nimmo flew out to left and Francisco Lindor chased a breaking ball nowhere close to the zone to strand the tying run on base.

That duo went a combined 2-for-44 with 11 strikeouts during the season-opening six-game homestand. Nimmo did show some positives in this one, though, as he reached base three times with a trio of walks.

- All looked lost for the Mets in this one until Pete Alonso led off the bottom of the ninth with a game-tying solo home run just over the left-field fence. The slugger now has two long balls on the season and became the fastest player to reach 500 career RBI in franchise history.

Brett Baty followed that up with a walk, and after he advanced to second on a Starling Marte sacrifice bunt, Tyrone Taylor lined his first-career walk-off hit to give the Mets their first win of the season.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets open a three-game series against the Reds on Friday in Cincinnati at 6:40 p.m.

Jose Quintana gets the start for New York, opposed by hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene for the Reds.