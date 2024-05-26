Mets rally for three runs in ninth to walk off with 4-3 win over Giants

The Mets scored three runs in the ninth inning to come back and defeat the San Francisco Giants, 4-3, snapping a five-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.

Here are the key takeaways…

-The Mets offense was held at bay for almost the entire afternoon, but trailing by two runs in the ninth, they finally showed signs of life. Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Martinez singled off of Tyler Rogers to get things started, and a Jeff McNeil hit-by-pitch later loaded the bases with one out, with the potential winning run at first base.

Harrison Bader then came through with a two-run double to left to tie the game (more on Bader in a minute), and with the bases loaded once again, Omar Narvaez delivered a walk-off single, giving the Mets an improbable 4-3 win.

One game doesn't completely change the woes the team has been going through, but it was certainly exciting to see the never-say-die attitude come through to snap a five-game losing streak.

-Sean Manaea gave the Mets a nice start on the bump, allowing just two earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and walk. One of those runs scored in the top of the second, when Tomas Nido attempted a pickoff throw to third, but sailed it into left field.

Manaea’s bugaboo all season long has been his elevated pitch counts, and that was once again the case on Sunday, as he need 88 pitches to get through five innings.

Manaea’s ERA stands at a solid 3.16 for the season, but this was just the latest example of a Mets starter failing to give the team some needed length.

-Adrian Houser, back in the bullpen with David Peterson set to rejoin the rotation on Wednesday, nearly allowed a home run on the first pitch he threw, but Bader robbed Matt Chapman of a solo home run by perfectly timing his leap at the wall. Houser allowed some hard contact in his first inning, giving up a run on two hits, but he rebounded to give the Mets 4.0 innings that they needed.

-Not a ton has gone right for the Mets this season, but Bader has proven to be a very strong offseason addition. Aside from his incredible catch at the wall to rob a home run, Bader drove in three runs on a pair of hits. His defense in center field has also been stellar all season.

-Logan Webb was last season's NL CY Young runner-up, and he was a hot pick to win the award coming into this year. Webb showed why that was the case on Sunday afternoon, as he was in complete control. Webb allowed just one unearned run (though the error was his own) over 7.0 innings, scattering just three hits while striking out eight and walking one. A McNeil double was the only extra-base hit he allowed.

-Brett Baty's defense has been largely improved this season, and he made a couple of spectacular plays on the afternoon. First, he made a tremendous spinning throw to first in the eighth inning, then made an even better play in the ninth, diving over the tarp to make the catch up against the screen.

Who was the game MVP?

Bader, who did it all as the Mets came back to snap a five-game losing streak.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets' 10-game homestand continues with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Memorial Day matinee starts at 4:10 p.m. on SNY, with Tylor Megill facing righty Gavin Stone.