Mets' late rally 'showed our DNA' in resilient comeback win over Cardinals

Dom Smith hyped up dapping up Francisco Lindor (back turned) after two-run single road greys Nimmo in background

If Mets fans needed more proof on how resilient this Mets team really is, they got it on Monday.

The game was over - the Mets had just seven baserunners through the first 8.2 innings of Monday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Then, it took one error from arguably the best defensive third baseman of all time to turn the night around.

The Mets had four consecutive hits while down to their final out, including the two-run infield single that Dominic Smith beat out to give the Mets the lead while Jeff McNeil just never stopped running, and the two-run homer by Brandon Nimmo that gave the Mets some extra insurance.

“Where would you start?" Buck Showalter said when asked what the best part of the ninth inning rally was. "Great baserunning by Smitty and McNeil, anticipating that [play at. Obviously some big hits. A lot of good things went into that. And the guys were frustrated, because their pitcher matched Max [Scherzer]. Somebody was gonna lose that game tonight with two really good starting pitching outings.”

The manager said the "key" to the win was Scherzer's seven scoreless innings of 10-strikeout ball, but the two-out rally in the ninth is what "showed our DNA," according to Smith.

“I feel like it just shows the identity of our team, especially with what Buck preaches to us every day. We’re a resilient team," Smith added. "I feel like we’re in it until the last pitch every night. Even the games that we don’t come up with a win, I feel like we make it tough on our opponents when they do beat us. I feel like it just showed our DNA and kind of what we’re about.”

Even the master of the night in Scherzer couldn't help but be impressed by what he say after he was taken out of the ballgame.

"Everybody had a hand in that rally, and that’s the cool thing, is when you see your offense go off like that, and just find a way to scratch across extra runs," he said. "And then Nimmo hits a huge two-run home run to really give us a good cushion. What can you say – that was just a great ninth inning for us...

“We’re just playing good team baseball," he added regarding the team's 13-5 start. "Everybody’s got a hand in this. Everybody’s got a hand in doing something for the team on and off the field. We got a great clubhouse right now, and we’re just in the flow of things. We’ve come out of the gates pretty well, but we haven’t won anything yet. April’s April, but things get hairy here in the next few months. That’s when we’ll get tested, but it’s good to come and face good teams. Obviously St. Louis is a great team here, [and it’s nice] to be able to come in here and compete against them really well.”

While it took the offense 26 outs to wake up, Smith knows that the lineup 1 through 9 is a force to be reckoned with.

“We have a really good baseball group and we have a good team approach when it comes to just how we go about our every day business… We have a lot of focus and emphasis on what we need to do to prepare, and I think that’s the difference. We have a very mature, good hitting team, and that approach, it’s hard to go through this lineup for nine innings, and it showed tonight," he said.

It still is only April, and the Mets have 144 games to go in their extremely young season, but McNeil already senses a difference in this season's club from last year's.

"These wins are huge. I think these are the wins, we didn’t really have last year," he said. "I think they were kind of the other way around, some teams coming back on us, which sucks. So it feels good to be the team to do it to them.”