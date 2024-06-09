Mets rally in ninth inning, turn dramatic double play to defeat Phillies, 6-5

LONDON, UK - The Mets will fly back from London on a high after an exciting 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Phillies, which saw Phillies closer Jose Alvarado blow a save after entering the game with a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning.

Here are the takeaways...

• Jose Quintana labored through the first inning as the Phillies loaded the bases before he was able to retire a single batter. In the end, the Mets were able to limit the damage to one run after a double play and a ground ball out.

• After settling down for the next few innings, Quintana was unable to make it through the fourth inning, giving up an RBI double to Edmundo Sosa and an RBI single to Whit Merrifield. Quintana ultimately threw 69 pitches and gave up six hits and three runs in 3.2 innings.

• On the Merrifield single, the extra-bouncy London field came into play again as a relay throw home by Francisco Lindor from center fielder Tyrone Taylor beat the runner, but bounced over catcher Luis Torrens’ glove.

• The Phillies threatened to add another run before Quintana was replaced in the bottom of the fourth, but DJ Stewart made a spectacular leaping grab on Weston Wilson’s deep fly ball to right. Stewart stayed in the game initially, but was replaced by Harrison Bader after his next at-bat.

• The Mets rallied to tie the score in the top of the sixth, as Brandon Nimmo doubled in Torrens and JD Martinez hit a two-run single.

• The Phillies retook the lead on David Dahl’s pinch-hit home run off Dedniel Nunez in the bottom of the seventh.

• Ex-Met Taijuan Walker went 5.2 innings looked comfortable from the start and struck out six and he ultimately gave up just two hits and two earned runs.

• The Mets made a couple of lineup changes for the second game of the series with Taylor and Jeff McNeil replacing Jose Iglesias and Starling Marte. However, their bats were quiet for most of the day as they only registered five hits in the first eight innings.

• Facing Alvarado in the ninth inning, New York rallied as Tyrone Taylor walked, advanced to third on a McNeil single and scored on an infield single by Mark Vientos. Iglesias was then walked to load the bases with nobody out.

• Alvarado bounced back to strike out Lindor for the first out but then his control deserted him on a 2-2 count to Pete Alonso and the go-ahead run scored on a hit by pitch. Another run came in on a passed ball to make it 6-4.

• In the ninth inning, the Phillies loaded the bases and Drew Smith entered the game with one out and he walked in a run to cut the lead to 6-5, but then got out of the jam by breaking Nick Castellanos’ bat to set up a double play as Torrens fielded the ball, stepped on home plate and then threw to first base.

Game MVP

McNeil wins the award for this game as he was the only Met with two base hits but also scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets return to New York to host the Miami Marlins in a three-game series which begins on June 11.

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Tylor Megill will take the mound for the Mets. Megill will start his fourth game of the season and will look to improve on a 1-2 record with a 3.00 ERA. He faces Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.