Mets rally to extend winning streak with thrilling 7-6 victory over Rangers

The Mets rallied to pull out their seventh consecutive win, 7-6, in a thriller over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- Luis Severino came into the night coming off a strong outing at home against the Marlins, but he wasn't quite as sharp in this one, and things finally imploded on him in the fifth. The Rangers jumped on the right-hander for five runs, four of which came on home runs from Josh Smith and rookie Wyatt Langford. He rebounded to retire the next four hitters to close out his outing after 6.1 innings, but the damage was done.

- From there, it was all Mets, as they rallied to score in five consecutive innings to pull out a thrilling come-from-behind victory. Brandon Nimmo got the comeback started with his second homer in as many days in the top of the sixth. The outfielder is now riding a five-game hitting streak and he’s batting .339 with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 10 RBI, and a .911 OPS over his last 15 games.

- After New York scored again in the seventh on a fielder's choice, Francisco Alvarez, worked a terrific at-bat and crushed a game-tying two-run double to left center. The young catcher has now put together back-to-back three-hit games and he's batting .400 with six RBI over his last seven games.

- And finally, in the ninth, it was Pete Alonso who drove in the game-winning run with an RBI double down the third-base line, picking up his second hit of the game. The slugging first baseman has been turning things around after a bit of a cold stretch, driving in eight runs over his last seven games.

- After that, Edwin Diaz was tremendous again, working around a leadoff bloop single to secure his seventh save of the season and third scoreless outing in a row since being activated from the injured list.

- Mark Vientos was also square in the middle of things, as he got the Mets started with a 113 mph solo homer in the second, and then followed that up with two more hard-hit singles. Like Alvarez, it was his second consecutive three-hit showing after a bit of a cold stretch at the plate.

- J.D. Martinez was held off the bases in each of his first four plate appearances, but he was able to reach on catcher interference in the top of the ninth, extending his on-base streak to 22 games.

MVP(s) of the Game: The offense

After Severino gave up the five-spot in the fifth, the offense came storming right back, with everyone contributing from top to bottom.

Nimmo, Alonso, Alvarez, and Vientos all came up with big hits along the way.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets go for their eighth straight win and a second consecutive sweep when they close out the series with the Rangers on Thursday at 8:05 p.m.

It'll be a battle of lefties as Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.11 ERA) is scheduled to face off with Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.19 ERA).