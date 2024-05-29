Mets put struggling closer Edwin Díaz on IL with shoulder impingement, then Alonso exits after HBP

New York Mets' Edwin Díaz goes to the dugout after pitching against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling closer Edwin Díaz was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday by the New York Mets with a right shoulder impingement.

The team made the announcement about 15 minutes before its series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.

In another discouraging development moments later, slugger Pete Alonso exited Wednesday's game after getting hit on the right hand by a pitch in the first inning.

Left-handed reliever Josh Walker was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take Díaz's roster spot. Earlier in the day, the Mets said Walker had been optioned to Syracuse following Tuesday's doubleheader to make room for lefty David Peterson, who came off the 60-day IL to start Wednesday's game.

After missing last season because of a knee injury, Díaz is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and five saves. He has blown three straight save chances and four of his past five. And that doesn't even include a meltdown in Miami on May 18, when the right-hander squandered a four-run lead in the ninth inning but wasn't charged with a blown save.

