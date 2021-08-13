Mets put infielder Báez on injured list with back spasms

Mets Marlins Baseball New York Mets' Javier Baez strikes out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets put newly acquired infielder Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms before Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Báez was injured in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia when the Mets said he had left hip soreness. He has not started the last three games and came up as a pinch-hitter on Wednesday against Washington.

New York acquired Báez right before the July 30 trade deadline from the Chicago Cubs along with pitcher Trevor Williams for 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Since joining the Mets, the two-time All-Star is hitting .171 (6 for 35) with two homers and three RBIs in 10 games. He has played nine games at shortstop while Francisco Lindor recovers from a strained right oblique.

Overall, he is hitting .241 with 24 homers and 68 RBIs this year.

To replace Báez, infielder Travis Blankenhorn was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. Blankenhorn is 3 for 15 in 15 games for the Mets this year.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports