Mets prospects Kevin Parada, Jeremiah Jackson hit first home runs of season with Binghamton

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets' Double-A affiliate, split a doubleheader on Saturday and prospects Kevin Parada and Jeremiah Jackson played big roles in both games.

In the first game, a 9-2 win over the Eerie Seawolves, Parada blasted his first home run of the team's season. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk. Jackson went hitless in three at-bats but worked a walk and picked up an RBI in the process. He also came around to score.

In the second game, a 7-6 loss, Jackson had a much better game, going 2-for-4 including a two-run shot. Earlier in the game, Jackson hit a two-run single to pick up four RBI in the game.

Parada did not play the second game, but Jackson finished his Saturday going 2-for-7 with a walk and five RBI.

Jett Williams, the top-rated prospect in the Mets' system according to SNY's Joe DeMayo, went a combined 0-for-6 but did have a walk and scored two runs across both games.

Saturday's doubleheader was what Jackson needed. Entering the second game, Jackson was hitless (0-for-16) to start the season. Now that he has a couple of hits -- including a long ball -- under his belt, perhaps the infielder can get going.

As for Parada, the catcher is now 4-for-13 (.308) with three RBI and his first home run he hit in Game 1.