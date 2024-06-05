Mets prospects Blade Tidwell, Brandon Sproat added to Baseball America’s updated Top 100 list

Baseball America has released an updated list of their Top 100 prospects and after good starts to their 2024 campaigns, a pair of Mets' right-handers have cracked the list.

Blade Tidwell, No. 94, and Brandon Sproat, No. 97, have joined four other Mets prospects on the list: Christian Scott, Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, and Ronny Mauricio.

Tidwell, who turns 23 on Saturday, made the jump to Triple-A Syracuse a little over two weeks ago and has hit the ground running there quite nicely. He has allowed just two runs on seven hits and eight walks in 11.2 innings over two starts for a 1.54 ERA and 1.286 WHIP.

In seven outings (five starts) at Double-A Binghamton, the righty posted a 2.41 ERA and 1.071 WHIP over 27.1 innings with 44 strikeouts to 11 walks. Tidwell was the Mets' second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Sproat, 24, is coming off the best outing of his career when he struck out 10 batters and hit 100 mph on the radar gun at Double-A on Sunday.

In his first four outings with Binghamton after getting bumped up from High-A Brooklyn, the righty has surrendered just four runs on 14 hits over 26.0 innings for a 1.38 ERA and 0.769 WHIP. He has just six walks and 30 strikeouts to his name. Sproat made six appearances (five starts) with Brooklyn this year and allowed just three earned runs on 12 hits over 25.1 innings while striking out 33.

Sproat was a second-round pick of the Mets in 2023, after the team drafted, but failed to sign the year prior in the third round.

Among the Mets already on the list, none have seen their stock rise quite as fast as Scott, who made five starts with the Mets in May, pitching to a 3.90 ERA and 1.084 WHIP over his first 27.2 big league innings. He had 25 strikeouts to six walks.

The 24-year-old first cracked the Top 100 list earlier this year in April at No. 100 and quickly rose to No. 62 in early May and is now at No. 27.

Williams, 20, has been dealing with a wrist injury that has limited him to just 39 at-bats at Double-A, fell from No. 27 to No. 32.

Gilbert, 23, who has also been limited to just 25 at-bats due to injury during his first season with Triple-A remained at No. 74.

Mauricio, missing the season recovering from ACL surgery after he sustained playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic, moved up from No. 82 to No. 76.