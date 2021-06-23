Prospect Tylor Megill gets opportunity to start for Mets on Wednesday

Tylor Megill winds up before pitch in Double-A

Tylor Megill wasn’t a hot name on prospect lists before this season (funny how often the hype machine misfires, but that’s a rabbit hole for another day), but he has pitched well in the minor leagues for the Mets this year.

Now, he'll be making his debut sooner than expected, as Luis Rojas announced him as Wednesday's starter for the Mets following Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Braves.

With Joey Lucchesi out for the season, Jacob deGrom leaving starts early, and Marcus Stroman dealing with what the Mets are calling hip soreness -- not to mention several bullpen injuries -- the team is in desperate need of emergency pitching help.

Megill, an eighth-round draft pick in 2018, has a 3.06 ERA in Double-A and Triple-A this year, with 53 strikeouts in 35 ⅓ innings.

On Tuesday, acting GM Zack Scott noted that Megill was in the mix, along with Thomas Szapucki, to help out soon with the big league club. Other sources had indicated that Megill’s arrival in New York was imminent. Scott did not immediately confirm, but Rojas announced the move later in the night.

Earlier in the day, SNY’s John Harper talked to a scout was called Megill “an unfinished product.”

"They’d be rushing him if they brought him up right now," the scout said.

With so many injuries to their pitching staff, the Mets are in no position to wait for the ideal time. And now Megill will make his debut on Wednesday night at Citi Field.