Mets prospect Ryan Clifford goes yard again for Double-A Binghamton

A day after hitting a walk-off home run, Ryan Clifford, the Mets' first base prospect, went yard again for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

While it came in a 6-4 losing effort, Clifford did his part, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs scored. Clifford's seventh home run since he was promoted to Double-A in mid-May, came in the first inning when he launched a 2-0 fastball over the right-field wall.

Over his last five games, Clifford is 6-for-14 with two home runs, four doubles and five walks.

In 27 games with Binghamton, Clifford is hitting .212 with seven home runs and 19 RBI. It took him a little while to get acclimated to the new level, but aside from his six home runs, Clifford is hitting .281 in the month of June.

The other Mets prospects at Binghamton have not fared as well of late.

Outfielder prospect Alex Ramirez went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run while catcher Kevin Parada went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts as the team's DH on Saturday. Ramirez is slashing .225/.308/.629 with two home runs and 24 RBI this season.

Parada does have six home runs this season, but is just hitting .194.

Jeremiah Jackson, the shortstop prospect who came in the Dominic Leone trade last season, went 2-for-4 with a strikeout. While he's not hitting for average (.196), he does have eight home runs and 24 RBI.

Clifford and the rest of the Binghamton prospects will continue their season on Sunday when they take on the Somerset Patriots for the finale of their six-game series.