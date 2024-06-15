Mets prospect Ryan Clifford drives in four, crushes walk-off with Double-A Binghamton

Mets prospect Ryan Clifford continues to mash down in Double-A as he had his hands all over Binghamton’s 9-7 win over the Somerset Patriots in a back-and-forth affair on Friday night.

After drawing walks in each of his first two at-bats, the youngster came up in the bottom of the sixth with a man on base, and he drove an RBI double to dead center to make it a one-run ballgame.

Clifford picked up another RBI the hard way a few innings later, as he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to put the Rumble Ponies back in front.

After the bullpen gave Somerset back the lead in the top of the ninth, the slugger stepped to the plate with a man on and no out, and he demolished a walk-off two-run home run to deep left-center field.

In perhaps his best performance since joining the organization at last season’s trade deadline the 20-year-old finished 2-for-2 with a homer, a double, two walks, a hit by pitch, four runs scored, and four RBI.

After a bit of a slow start to this season, Clifford’s been tearing the cover off the ball.

Despite his struggles with the Cyclones, the Mets were aggressive with his promotion to Double-A, with hopes that he’d be able to settle into a groove after getting away from their stadium which has notoriously been tough on left-handed hitters.

That certainly seems to be paying tremendous dividends, as Clifford has been mashing over the first two weeks of June, recording eight extra-base hits (five homers) and a 1.333 OPS with the Ponies.

He’s still hitting just .191 but his OPS has quickly risen to .877 through 26 games as the new level.

Heading into this season, Clifford found himself ranked as the system’s fourth overall prospect on SNY’s Top 30 list and he’s already climbed his way all the way up to 75th overall on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list.

If he continues progressing like this, the youngster may find himself one step away from the big leagues before season's end.