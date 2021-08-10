Mets Prospect Roundup: Francisco Alvarez continues to shine for Brooklyn
A bunch of the Mets' top prospects have been excelling during the minor league season.
Here's the latest...
Low-A St. Lucie Mets
OF Alex Ramirez is hitting .242/.313/.371 with four homers, nine doubles, two triples, and 12 steals in 48 games as an 18-year-old in Low-A
High-A Brooklyn Cyclones
RHP J.T. Ginn struggled a bit in his last start, allowing five runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five in 3.0 innings. Overall this season, Ginn -- who has made three starts for Brooklyn since being promoted from St. Lucie -- has a 3.27 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 52.1 innings over 11 starts
C Francisco Alvarez nearly hit for the cycle on Aug. 7, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and homer. He is slashing .270/.389/.532 with 14 homers and 17 doubles in 71 games this season for Brooklyn and St. Lucie
SS Ronny Mauricio is slashing .241/.278/.448 with 15 homers, 11 doubles, three triples, and six steals in 75 games for Brooklyn
SS Jaylen Palmer just earned a promotion from St. Lucie, where he was hitting .276 with a .378 OBP to go along with 23 stolen bases in 66 games. He has notched one hit and three walks in is first four games for Brooklyn
Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies
INF/OF Brett Baty is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, and has nine hits in his last 24 at-bats. Overall, he's slashing .291/.380/.483 with 10 homers and 18 doubles in 72 games this season between Brooklyn and Binghamton
3B Mark Vientos hasn't played since Aug. 3. He has 20 homers and is slashing .279/.350/.601 in 62 games this season for Binghamton
Triple-A Syracuse Mets
OF Khalil Lee is continuing to excel for Syracuse, hitting .271/.447/.447 with five homers, 13 doubles, and one triple in 60 games.