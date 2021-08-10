Mets Prospect Roundup: Francisco Alvarez continues to shine for Brooklyn

Danny Abriano
·2 min read
Francisco Alvarez rounds bases after home run at 2021 MLB All-Star Futures Game
A bunch of the Mets' top prospects have been excelling during the minor league season.

Here's the latest...

Low-A St. Lucie Mets

  • OF Alex Ramirez is hitting .242/.313/.371 with four homers, nine doubles, two triples, and 12 steals in 48 games as an 18-year-old in Low-A

High-A Brooklyn Cyclones

  • RHP J.T. Ginn struggled a bit in his last start, allowing five runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five in 3.0 innings. Overall this season, Ginn -- who has made three starts for Brooklyn since being promoted from St. Lucie -- has a 3.27 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 52.1 innings over 11 starts

  • C Francisco Alvarez nearly hit for the cycle on Aug. 7, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and homer. He is slashing .270/.389/.532 with 14 homers and 17 doubles in 71 games this season for Brooklyn and St. Lucie

  • SS Ronny Mauricio is slashing .241/.278/.448 with 15 homers, 11 doubles, three triples, and six steals in 75 games for Brooklyn

  • SS Jaylen Palmer just earned a promotion from St. Lucie, where he was hitting .276 with a .378 OBP to go along with 23 stolen bases in 66 games. He has notched one hit and three walks in is first four games for Brooklyn

Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies

  • INF/OF Brett Baty is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak, and has nine hits in his last 24 at-bats. Overall, he's slashing .291/.380/.483 with 10 homers and 18 doubles in 72 games this season between Brooklyn and Binghamton

  • 3B Mark Vientos hasn't played since Aug. 3. He has 20 homers and is slashing .279/.350/.601 in 62 games this season for Binghamton

Triple-A Syracuse Mets

  • OF Khalil Lee is continuing to excel for Syracuse, hitting .271/.447/.447 with five homers, 13 doubles, and one triple in 60 games.

