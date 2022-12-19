Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio named 2022 Dominican Winter League MVP

Ronny Mauricio / Courtesy of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio was named the 2022 Dominican Winter League MVP on Monday.

Mauricio played for LIDOM's Tigres del Licey and led the league in three statistical categories -- hits (54), doubles (15) and RBI (31).

He rounded out his 46-game production by finishing second in home runs (five), runs (26) and stolen bases (11) while posting a .287 batting average that was good for the league's third-best mark.

The switch-hitting Mauricio, who turns 22 on April 4, is the No. 6 overall prospect in the Mets' system and top-ranked shortstop for the organization on MLB.com.

He spent his 2022 season with Double-A Binghamton and slashed .259/.296/.472 with 26 home runs and 89 RBI in 123 games.