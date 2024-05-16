Mets prospect Nate Lavender undergoes 'variation of Tommy John surgery'

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns confirmed on Thursday that left-handed pitching prospect Nate Lavender has undergone internal brace surgery, “a variation of Tommy John surgery,” and is out for the year.

After appearing in five games for Triple-A Syracuse earlier this season, the 24-year-old Lavender was placed on the IL in late April, and reports indicated that Tommy John surgery was the most likely outcome.

Lavender did not make the Mets’ Opening Day roster despite a strong spring in which he made three scoreless appearances, but the thought was that the lefty would figure into the major league bullpen picture at some point this season. And with fellow lefty Brooks Raley seemingly no closer to a return, it’s fair to wonder if Lavender would have already been an option in the bigs.

A 2021 14th-round pick of the Mets, Lavender will miss the rest of the season, and it’s unclear exactly when he will get back on the mound in 2025.