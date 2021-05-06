Mets OF prospect Khalil Lee a possibility to debut this weekend

Andy Martino
·1 min read
Mets prospect Khalil Lee at spring training during batting practice close crop
Mets outfield prospect Khalil Lee is a possibility to debut in this weekend’s series in New York against the Arizona Diamondbacks, SNY has learned.

Lee, 22, was acquired as part of the three-team trade last winter that sent Andrew Benintendi from Boston to Kansas City. A third round pick by Kansas City in the 2016 MLB Draft, Lee had attracted the attention of Mets GM Zack Scott while Scott was still in the Boston front office.

The Mets placed center fielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a bone bruise in one of his fingers. They replaced him in the short term with catcher Patrick Mazeika.

