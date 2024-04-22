Mets prospect Drew Gilbert's possible timeline to return from hamstring injury

Mets outfield prospect Drew Gilbert has been out since exiting Triple-A Syracuse's game on April 6 with a mild right hamstring strain.

Gilbert, who is on the 7-day IL, could return in May.

According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, Gilbert is expected to be out for roughly four more weeks.

Before landing on the IL, Gilbert was off to a solid start in his first taste of Triple-A, with six hits in 25 at-bats to go along with one homer.

He played in only seven games before suffering the injury.

It is expected that the 23-year-old, who is SNY's No. 2 prospect in the Mets' system, will make his big league debut at some point in 2024.

So far this season, the Mets have gotten terrific production from their starting outfield trio of Brandon Nimmo, Harrison Bader, and Starling Marte.

Across two minor league levels last season for the Houston Astros and Mets, Gilbert slashed .289/.381/.487 over 116 games with 18 homers, 26 doubles, 12 stolen bases, 79 runs scored, and 59 RBI.