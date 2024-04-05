Mets prospect Christian Scott strikes out nine across four innings in Triple-A debut

Mets top pitching prospect Christian Scott took the mound on Thursday night against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders making his debut with Triple-A Syracuse.

The right-hander picked up right where he left off after a strong showing in spring training, as he needed just 13 pitches (nine strikes) to get through the bottom of the first with a pair of punchouts.

Scott picked up three more strikeouts around a two-out Luis Torrens single in the bottom of the second, before running into some trouble the next two innings

The RailRiders were able to get on the board in the third when Jordan Groshans scored on a Caleb Durbin double, and an inning later, they picked up two more runs on homers from Everson Pereira and Jeter Downs.

Scott’s night came to an end with 82 pitches through four innings, but he threw relatively well, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out nine and generating a whopping 19 swings-and-misses.

The 25-year-old’s stock has risen tremendously after his incredible breakout showing last season in which he posted a 2.57 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across three levels of the organization.

Scott received an invite to big-league camp for the first time this offseason, and though he made just two appearances, he certainly made his name known as he struck out in four innings of one-run ball against the Marlins.

With injuries plaguing the big-league rotation early on this season and a busy road ahead, there had been speculation that the former fifth-round pick could be a candidate to slot in for the time being.

The impending signing of veteran righty Julio Teheran likely ends all thoughts of that for now, but it remains likely that we’ll see Scott donning the big-league rubber at some point this season.