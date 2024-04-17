Mets prospect Christian Scott added to Baseball America’s Top 100 list

The Mets, whose farm system is on the rise, got another prospect onto Baseball America's Top 100 list as right-hander Christian Scott has been added to the list.

Scott at No. 100 on the list joins three other Mets prospects who made the list earlier this offseason:

Those prospects:

INF Jett Williams: No. 30

INF Ronny Mauricio: No. 87

OF Drew Gilbert: No. 91

In his first three outings with Triple-A Syracuse this campaign, the 24-year-old has allowed six runs on 10 hits and three walks over 14.1 innings for a 3.77 ERA and 0.907 WHIP while striking out 26.

When discussing his pitching arsenal -- which includes a fastball, slider, and split-changeup -- with SNY's Danny Abriano, Scott talked about adding a sweeper, which he spent time honing this offseason.

"Just trying to be able to dial that in as a fourth pitch, to be able to get a little more swings and misses to righties," Scott said of his sweeper. "So I’ve been excited about that for sure."

In 12 games with Double-A Binghamton last season, the righty pitched to a 2.57 ERA and 0.839 WHIP over 62.0 innings allowing just 17 runs on 44 hits with eight walks while striking out 77. That came after striking out 27 in 23.2 innings with Single-A Brooklyn over six starts.

When might Scott be the latest prospect to reach the majors?

“I feel ready," Scott told SNY. "I’m not focused on that, per se. I would say just going out there whenever I get the ball. Whatever level it’s at, I’m just gonna go out there and try to win as many games as I can. I think the Mets have done an unbelievable job being up front with me, and just kind of knowing what to expect."

With the BA prospect list out, here's a look at where the Mets prospects have landed on the other recent lists from the offseason:

FanGraphs Top 101:

Gilbert: No. 52

Williams: No. 54

INF Jeremy Rodriguez: No. 96

Scott: No. 98

ESPN Top 100:

Williams: No. 31

Gilbert: No. 39

INF Luisangel Acuña: No. 58

Mauricio: No. 72

OF Ryan Clifford: No. 80

Scott: No. 99

MLB Pipeline Top 100:

Williams: No. 45

Gilbert: No. 53

Acuña: No. 56

Clifford: No. 97

Baseball Prospectus Top 101:

Williams: No. 23

Gilbert: No. 29

Clifford: No. 76

Acuña: No. 77

Scott: No. 88