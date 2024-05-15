Mets prospect Brandon Sproat tosses five shutout innings in Double-A debut

Brandon Sproat took the mound for his Double-A debut on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mets’ impressive pitching prospect picked up right where he left off after a strong beginning to the year with the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, cruising his way through the powerful Bowie Baysox lineup.

Sproat had his strikeout pitch working early and often in his first outing with the Rumble Ponies, as he allowed just two hits and punched out four over his first three innings of work on the afternoon.

The righty fell into some trouble in the fourth, as Bowie put a pair of runners on with a leadoff single and a one out walk, but he rebounded nicely to get out of the inning with a strikeout and groundout. The Baysox put two more runners on in the fifth, but again Sproat was able to dance out of danger, this time rolling a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play to end his afternoon on a high note.

Overall, the former second-round pick allowed just five baserunners on two walks and three hits while striking out six and generating 11 swings-and-misses across five shutout innings.

Sproat, the No. 12 prospect on SNY’s Top 30 list, has been a quick riser after pitching to a stellar 1.07 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while striking out 33 batters over his first six appearances with the organization.

The 23-year-old has immense potential and if he continues pitching like this, he could find himself receiving the call to Triple-A before the end of the year.