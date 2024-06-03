Mets prospect Brandon Sproat hits 100 mph, strikes out 10 in best professional start

It's been a huge year so far for some of the Mets' top pitching prospects.

Christian Scott laid waste to Triple-A Syracuse before reaching the majors, and Blade Tidwell dominated for Double-A Binghamton while earning a quick promotion to Triple-A.

Now, Brandon Sproat is opening eyes in a big way while getting acclimated to Double-A.

Sproat, a 23-year-old right-hander the Mets selected out of the University of Florida in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft, had his best professional outing on Sunday.

In seven overpowering, shutout innings, Sproat allowed just one hit while walking one and striking out 10.

Along the way, Sproat was routinely sprinkling in 100 mph fastballs -- not unexpected for a pitcher whose fastball sits between 94 and 97 mph but often reaches 100.

After tossing five innings during his Double-A debut, Sproat has gone seven each of his last three outings.

In four Double-A starts spanning 26.0 innings, Sproat has a 1.38 ERA and 0.769 WHIP to go along with 2.1 walks per nine and 10.4 strikeouts per nine.

Before getting the call to Binghamton, Sproat was dominant for A-level Brooklyn, with a 1.07 ERA and 1.10 WHIP to go along with 33 strikeouts in 25.1 innings. His walk rate in Brooklyn (5.7 per nine) was high, but it's come down since his arrival in Binghamton (2.1 per nine).

With the way Sproat has fared so far in Double-A, it's fair to wonder how long it will be until he's promoted to the final minor league level.

Tidwell threw just 37.1 innings in Double-A before his promotion to Triple-A, while Scott got 62.0 innings of work in Double-A before earning his way to Syracuse.