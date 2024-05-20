Mets promoting RHP Blade Tidwell to Triple-A, three others also promoted: report

The Mets are promoting several minor league players, including the organization’s No. 10 prospect right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell.

Tidwell and outfielder Rhylan Thomas, the club’s No. 30 prospect as ranked by MLB Pipeline, are headed to Triple-A Syracuse, according to a report from The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

In seven appearances (five starts) this season at Double-A Binghamton, the 22-year-old Tidwell has pitched to a 2.41 EA and 1.071 WHIP allowing 13 runs (10 earned) on 29 hits over 37.1 innings pitched. He has struck out 44 batters to 11 walks.

The tall righty improved after making the jump to Binghamton last season when he posted a 4.72 ERA and 1.427 WHIP in 34.1 innings over eight starts.

The 24-year-old Thomas was also promoted to Double-A during last season and has seven doubles and 12 RBI in his first 24 games this season while putting together a .315/.373/.391 slashline for a .764 OPS.

Two-way prospect Nolan McLean, the Mets’ No. 19 prospect, and outfielder Omar De Los Santos (not ranked by MLB Pipeline) are being promoted from Single-A Brooklyn to Binghamton, per Sammon.

McLean is coming off an impressive week on the mound: Striking out a career-best nine hitters and allowing just one unearned run over 5.0 innings on Tuesday. That saw his ERA drop to 2.57 with a 1.071 WHIP over seven starts and 28.0 innings pitched. He has tallied 36 strikeouts and 10 walks in the process.

As a hitter, he saw his average drop to .219 during a hitless week. But the 22-year-old does have seven doubles and four home runs through 24 games this season to give him an impressive .516 slugging percentage.

De Los Santos, 24, has struggled at the plate with Brooklyn. In 130 games over the past two seasons, he has just 92 hits in 465 at-bats for a .198 average and a .549 OPS. He does have 62 steals in 77 attempts. With St. Luice in 2022, he swiped 70 bags in 85 attempts over 111 games.