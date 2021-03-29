Mets give promising injury updates on Carlos Carrasco, Seth Lugo

Carlos Carrasco pitching at 2021 Mets spring training

Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) and Seth Lugo (elbow) won't be able to help the Mets when the season starts, but both of them are progressing well as they work toward returns.

Mets manager Luis Rojas provided updates on both pitchers on Monday.

Carrasco tore his right hamstring on March 18, and the expectation at the time was that he would miss roughly six-to-eight weeks.

"He's been progressing really, really well. He's throwing," Rojas told reporters via Zoom. "He's been doing throwing exercises and throwing actual baseballs and things like that. He's in a really, really good place just on a day-to-day basis.

"Our status with him is week-to-week, right now. That's what we got from our medical (staff), just because of how good he progressed in the first one and a half, maybe two weeks (since the injury). He's done great. ... He's in a really good place. Week-to-week approach, as far as where his status is, but he's throwing right now."

That Carrasco has continued to throw should bode well since he won't have to do a full ramp up throwing-wise to get into game shape once his hamstring is 100 percent.

With Carrasco out, the Mets will use both David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi in the rotation to start the season.

As far as Lugo, he had surgery on Feb. 16 to remove bone spurs from his right elbow, with the plan after surgery being for him to not throw for six weeks.

And Lugo appears on track to start throwing right around when he was expected to.



"He's not throwing yet, but the progression has come from treatment," Rojas said. "Just talking to him and the way he expresses about treatment and how he feels has been very, very positive. That's where we stand for right now, but he should be throwing soon."