Mets produce 13 hits en route to 6-3 win over Nationals

The Mets took the second game of their three-game set with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, winning by a score of 6-3.

Here are the takeaways...

-With Mets starters not pitching deep into games lately and taxing an overworked and undermanned bullpen, David Peterson – making his second start of the season since coming off the IL from offseason hip surgery – needed to give New York some length. He did exactly that.

The lefty looked sharp from the jump, facing the minimum for the first 2.2 innings of the game (he did hit the second batter he faced, but quickly erased the runner with a double play on the next hitter. The 28-year-old allowed just one hit through the first four innings and mowed down Washington’s lineup quickly and efficiently.

Peterson’s first hiccup came in the fifth on a two-out RBI single to Jacob Young that scored Jesse Winker who led off the inning with a base hit. He escaped further trouble in the frame and after a scoreless sixth – thanks to a great play by third baseman Mark Vientos who dove to his right on a sharply hit ground ball and came up firing to nab the runner at first – Peterson came back out for the seventh and allowed his second run of the game.

His final line: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K on 81 pitches (52 strikes).

-The length given by Peterson helped out tremendously as the Mets only needed two relievers after him. Dedniel Nunez was the first out of the pen and was money once again in his limited action so far this season. The righty pounded the strike zone and retired all four batters he faced, including a strikeout. The 28-year-old rookie now has 19 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched and has a 2.31 ERA as he continues to prove he can be an asset for this beleaguered bullpen.

-Offensively, Harrison Bader got things started for New York with a two-run shot in the fourth inning to give the Mets a 2-0 lead a day after his 30th birthday. Bader finished 2-for-4.

An inning later, New York scored three more times – two off the bat of Starling Marte who smacked a triple to right field, which scored Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo who each singled to start the frame. Vientos drove Marte in with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0, Mets.

Alonso added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when he crushed his 14th home run of the season off closer Kyle Finnegan, which made it a 6-2 ballgame.

-It was a hit parade for New York who finished with 13 hits as every single starter in the lineup had at least one knock. Bader, Alonso, Nimmo and Francisco Lindor each had two hits apiece.

-The bottom of the ninth got a little tense as the Nats pushed across a run off Reed Garrett and got the tying run to the plate. With so many winnable games blown in the late innings lately for the Mets, you couldn’t help but feel uneasy. However, Garrett got the job done by getting Lane Thomas to fly out to right field and end the game. Garrett walked two and struck out two in his lone inning.

Game MVP: Starling Marte

Marte's two-run triple was the eventual game-winner. Honorable mention goes to the birthday boy, Bader, whose two-run home run got the Mets on the board.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Nationals close out their three-game series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on SNY.

RHP Luis Severino (3-2, 3.52 ERA) will get the ball for New York and he will be matched up against LHP Patrick Corbin (1-6, 5.83 ERA).