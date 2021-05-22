Mets Preview: Joey Lucchesi on the mound vs. Marlins at 4:10 p.m.
The Mets (21-17, 1st in NL East) are back at it against the Marlins (20-24, 4th in NL East) on Saturday at 4:10p.m. at loanDepot Park.
Mets Notes
The Mets were 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position in Friday's win over the Marlins... Jose Peraza joined the list of ailing Mets after he left Friday's game with a leg contusion after he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning... Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5, though his batting average still sits at .197.
Mets
Marlins
Jonathan Villar, 3B
Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B
Francisco Lindor, SS
Miguel Rojas, SS
Cameron Maybin, LF
Jesus Aguilar, 1B
Dominic Smith, 1B
Adam Duvall, LF
Tomas Nido, C
Brian Anderson, 3B
Wilfredo Tovar, 2B
Garrett Cooper, RF
Johneshwy Fargas, CF
Chad Wallach, C
Khalil Lee, RF
Magneuris Sierra, CF
Joey Lucchesi, P
Pablo Lopez, P
Who is starting for the Mets?
Joey Lucchesi, who will make his fourth start of the season after making three appearances following an opener. Lucchesi has struggled this season, pitching to a 9.19 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.
Who is starting for the Marlins?
Pablo Lopez, who comes into action on the heels of his first win of the season in his last start. He threw five innings against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. On the season, the right-hander is 1-3 with a 3.12 ERA.
Upcoming schedule
The Mets and Marlins will be in action in Miami Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
The Mets have not yet announced their pitcher, but will face Cody Poteet (1-0, 1.80 ERA) on the mound for the Marlins.