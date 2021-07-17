Is Mets potential trade for Twins' Jose Berrios off the table?

Twins RHP Jose Berrios

As the MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away, it looks like the Twins aren't going to deal one of the top pitchers on the market.

ESPN's Buster Olney reports Minnesota is letting teams know that "aren't inclined to consider moving players under contractual control through 2022."

That means RHP Jose Berrios, who makes tons of sense for the Mets, wouldn't be available as he has another year left on his deal before hitting free agency in 2023.

The Mets, still sitting in first place in the NL East, can be one of the more aggressive teams in the next couple weeks as they look to bolster their roster. PItching, especially for the rotation, was one area they could make moves.

Is there a wrinkle in their plans now if this report rings true? Berrios is easily the top pitching on the trade block if he's made available and there would likely be a steep price to pay the Twins if he's moved.

We'll eventually see how it goes down, but Berrios could be off limits for New York and the rest of the league now.