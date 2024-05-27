Mets postpone Memorial Day game against Dodgers due to NY storm

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – The Mets won’t take on the Dodgers Monday afternoon as scheduled thanks to a storm brewing in the tri-state area.

The game, originally scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field, will be postponed to Tuesday and played as a doubleheader, the Mets announced Monday.

Tuesday’s games will kick off at 4:10 p.m., with parking lots opening at 2:10 p.m. and gates opening at 3:10 p.m. The second game will start around 7:10 p.m., or 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Tickets to Monday’s game will not work for access to Tuesday’s doubleheader – you’ll need a new ticket to catch the rescheduled matchup. Tickets for Monday’s game will be automatically reimbursed via a digital voucher for the ticket’s value, accessible on the My Mets Tickets portal.

The voucher can be used for another ticket of comparable price at another Mets 2024 regular season home game, excluding the Mets vs. Yankees games on June 25 and 26. All prepaid parking passes will also be reimbursed as a parking voucher.

Monday’s holiday promised rain and thunderstorms across New York and New Jersey, prompting a ground stop at Newark Airport and canceling New Jersey Memorial Day parades.

