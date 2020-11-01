Mets possibly adding one of these big name free agents comes with a catch

Teams across MLB decided whether or not to extend $18.9 million qualifying offers to some of the big name players set to hit the free agent market ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline on Sunday, and a few notable Mets targets ended up seeing offers come their way.

Marcus Stroman, DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Bauer, George Springer, JT Realmuto and Kevin Gausman saw their respective clubs extend offers to them as they prepare to potentially hit the market.

The Met would potentially like to bring Stroman back, while also possibly bringing in one of Bauer, Realmuto and Springer, if not two.

But signing any of those guys (besides Stroman) comes with a small catch: they'd lose their second round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Most of these players are likely to decline the offers and get better deals out on the open market, so they could be available to the Mets soon as winter approaches.

If the Mets have a chance to sign any of those guys, then forgoing a second-rounder would be more than worth it.