Mets players' gesture to fans is a PR nightmare
USA TODAY Sports Bob Nightengale breaks down the New York Mets players making thumbs down gestures towards fans.
It’s understandable that players like Javier Baez don’t enjoy being jeered. But clapping back at his own fanbase is spectacularly unwise Javier Baez gives fans the thumbs down to fans after his home run on Sunday. Photograph: Corey Sipkin/AP One of the oldest debates in sports is whether or not fans should boo their own players. On Sunday, several New York Mets introduced an unexpected new element into that debate. During Sunday’s win over the Washington Nationals, Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor
Javier Baez ignited a Mets players vs. Mets fans situation when he said that the players' "thumbs down" celebration is a reaction to booing.
Javier Báez and his New York Mets teammates get a day to cool off after the derogatory gestures they directed toward frustrated fans at Citi Field angered club management. Booed at home during a rough August, Báez said Mets players have been turning double thumbs down on the crowd in reponse. Báez did it after homering Sunday in a 9-4 win over Washington.
Mets president Sandy Alderson released a statement on Sunday night, following infielder Javier Baez's postgame comments.
Infielder Javier Báez came to be beloved by Chicago Cubs fans for playing baseball with joy and energy.
