Mets play the Nationals leading series 1-0

New York Mets (25-35, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (27-32, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, three strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -120, Nationals +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 10-14 in home games and 27-32 overall. The Nationals are 20-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 25-35 record overall and a 12-14 record on the road. Mets hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 10 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .228 for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 13-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.