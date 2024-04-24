Mets planning to have J.D. Martinez make team debut on Friday vs. Cardinals

Barring anything unexpected, the date of J.D. Martinez's Mets debut has been set.

Per manager Carlos Mendoza, the plan is for Martinez to be in the Mets' lineup as the designated hitter when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

"He’s got to get through today," Mendoza said. "Obviously, he came out of [Tuesday's game with Triple-A Syracuse] feeling good, no issues. He’s in the lineup again today. If that’s the case, then the hope is to have him in the lineup on Friday.

Mendoza also noted that Martinez will likely hit behind Pete Alonso in the lineup -- as expected -- once he returns, but there are still “a lot of moving parts.”

Martinez will hit third as the DH for Syracuse when they take on the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

The veteran Martinez, who signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets in late March, had his ramp-up period temporarily put on hold when he received a cortisone shot to help with back stiffness.

The 36-year-old had two hits, including a double, in his final game with St. Lucie on Sunday, then had an RBI hit in his first game with Syracuse on Tuesday.

After finishing their series with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon, the Mets have an off day before heading back to Citi Field for a seven-game homestand, starting with the Cardinals on Friday night.