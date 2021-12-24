Mets plan to place Jeff McNeil on trading block while eyeing pitching after lockout ends: report

Jeff McNeil jogging 9/5/21 cropped

The Mets intend on making Jeff McNeil availalbe for a trade with the goal of acquiring pitching in return once the lockout ends, according to a report Friday by Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets.

New York has "received a substantial amount of calls from other clubs regarding McNeil's availability because teams value his talent and he is also under cheap control for the next three seasons," the report added, citing "a source close to the situation."

McNeil, whose 30th birthday is April 8, registered a slash line of .251/.319/.360 in 2021 with seven home runs and 35 RBI in 120 games as a Met during the 2021 season.



A one-time All-Star selection for the 2019 season, McNeil has slashed .293/.361/.457 with 34 home runs and 133 RBI in 305 games from 2019-21.

As a rookie during the Mets' 2018 season, McNeil batted .329/.381/.471 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 63 games.

The Mets selected McNeil out of Long Beach State with a 12th-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft.