Mets place Tylor Megill on IL due to shoulder strain

The Mets have taken another hit to their starting rotation, with Tylor Megill being placed on the 15-day IL due to a right shoulder strain, the Mets announced Monday.

Reed Garrett has been called up from Triple-A Syracuse to take Megill's place on the roster.

While Garrett is up for now, the Mets will almost certainly make another move the next time Megill's spot in the rotation comes up.

Options to join the rotation include Jose Butto and Joey Lucchesi, who are in Triple-A and are both on the 40-man roster.

The Mets are also open to external options, reports SNY's Andy Martino, who reports that New York has had renewed talks with Julio Teheran, who recently opted out of his contract. Per Martino, Teheran has other options as well.

After Sunday's start, Megill underwent what the team described as a precautionary MRI after he felt some tenderness.

Acting manager John Gibbons told reporters that the righty would've thrown the fifth inning after putting together a scoreless fourth, but the shoulder flared up.

"We had to take him out after four because of the shoulder so he's getting a precautionary MRI, so we'll know more about that when they're finished," Gibbons said.

Megill allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out four across his four innings of work.