Mets place Tylor Megill on 15-day IL, MRI shows biceps tendinitis

May 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) reacts after being pulled from the game

Mets announced Tylor Megill has been placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 12, with right biceps inflammation.

The 26-year-old underwent an MRI on Sunday and it showed right biceps tendinitis. The Mets' plan is to take have Megill take a few days off from throwing and reassess later this week.



Megill was placed on the IL four days after the young right-hander's worst start of the 2022 season. On May 11 against the Nationals, Megill pitched just 1.1 innings, giving up eight runs on eight hits and striking out just one batter.

So far this season, Megill has pitched great. In seven starts, he's 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 37 strike outs over 34.2 innings.

The Mets selected Colin Holderman from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Megill's roster spot and also transferred reliever Trevor May to the 60-Day IL.

In nine games, Holderman has a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, with 13 strikeouts over 12.1 innings to go along with three saves.