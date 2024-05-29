Mets place struggling closer Edwin Diaz on 15-day IL with right shoulder impingement

Prior to Wednesday afternoon's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets officially placed Edwin Diaz on the 15-Day IL with a right shoulder impingement.

The right-hander has struggled mightily to begin the season after missing all of last year due to a patella tendon injury suffered while celebrating at the World Baseball Classic.

Diaz's velocity was down and his command was off to begin the year, leading to him being bumped out of the closer role after blowing three saves in a span of six outings.

Carlos Mendoza gave him a bit of a break this weekend in a lower leverage situation against the Giants, and he responded by tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on just 14 pitches.

With the Mets short on relievers the next day, though, the first-year skipper turned to Diaz again to close out the ballgame, and his struggles returned as he blew another save in an extra-inning loss.

Overall, Diaz has blown four of his nine save opportunities this season while pitching to a 5.40 ERA and allowing five homers across just 20 innings of work.

The 30-year-old will now get some much needed time off and eventually a rehab assignment to work through his issues on the mound.

In a corresponding roster move, left-hander Josh Walker has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.