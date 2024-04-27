Mets place Starling Marte on bereavement list, Drew Smith on IL with shoulder inflammation

Prior to their game against the Cardinals on Saturday, the Mets placed outfielder Starling Marte on the bereavement list and reliever Drew Smith on the IL with shoulder inflammation.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Marte went home to be with family and should be away from the team for three days.

As for Smith, Mendoza said that the MRI showed "good news" and it was just inflammation in the shoulder. He was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 24.

"We don't anticipate this being long-term," Mendoza said of Smith. "Hopefully within the two-week span we'll get him back."

The Mets skipper said Smith mentioned his shoulder when the team was in Los Angeles.

Mark Vientos and reliever Dedniel Nunez were called up to take Marte and Smith's place on the roster.

Marte was having a comeback season for the Mets after an injury-plagued 2023. The 35-year-old outfielder was slashing .288/.327/.769 with four home runs, 12 RBI and six stolen bases in all 25 games the Mets played this season.

Smith was having a solid start to the 2024 season. The 30-year-old right-hander pitched to a 2.70 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 10 innings pitched. He's given up 10 hits and seven walks in that span, but also struck out 11 batters this season.