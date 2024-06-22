Mets place Sean Reid-Foley on IL, recall Danny Young from Triple-A

The Mets have placed right-hander Sean Reid-Foley on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, and in a corresponding roster move, they’ve recalled lefty Danny Young from Triple-A Syracuse.

Reid-Foley last pitched during Wednesday’s series-finale loss to the Texas Rangers and he struggled mightily, allowing an RBI single and issuing a walk, before striking out Jonah Heim for the last out of the inning.

The righty was also sidelined to begin the season due to a shoulder impingement, but he had been terrific since returning, pitching to a 1.66 ERA with 25 strikeouts across 23 appearances.

Losing a reliable arm like Reid-Foley is certainly a big blow for New York's bullpen, but getting Young back into the mix should help make up for that loss.

Young was optioned back to Triple-A following the Mets' game against the Marlins on June 12 because they had a roster crunch with star closer Edwin Diaz returning from the IL.

The 30-year-old southpaw certainly didn't deserve to be on the chopping block, as he allowed just one run and struck out 12 batters over his first nine outings with the Mets.

With Jake Diekman being the only other left-handed option for Carlos Mendoza in New York's bullpen, Young just might stick around if he can continue pitching that way.