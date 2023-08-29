Mets place RHP Carlos Carrasco on waivers: reports

Jun 6, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) leaves the field after being removed from the game against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Truist Park. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are reportedly making a move Tuesday before their game against the Texas Rangers, placing Carlos Carrasco on waivers in an attempt to move on from the right-handed pitcher.

Any team now has the chance to claim Carrasco, however if he’s not claimed in the next 48 hours he will remain with the Mets.

The veteran struggled mightily this season with a 3-8 record and a 6.80 ERA (1.70 WHIP) across 20 starts. In his most recent start against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 26 at Citi Field, Carrasco went just 1.2 innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits.

Since the All-Star break, the 36-year-old has failed to go at least six innings in seven of eight starts and at least five innings in six outings. He’s also allowed five or more earned runs in four second-half starts.

Carrasco’s last win came on July 6 when he faced the Arizona Diamondbacks and pitched his best game of the season, going eight scoreless innings and giving up just three hits.

However, it’s all been downhill from there.

Coming to New York from Cleveland in a trade that also brought over Francisco Lindor, Carrasco has spent the last three seasons with the Mets.

After a rocky start in his first season where he made just 12 starts due to injury and finished 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA, Carrasco bounced back in a big way in 2022 and finished 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in 29 starts.

Following that, the Mets exercised their $14 million club option on Carrasco during the offseason to round out their starting rotation. He’s still owed $2.6 million for the rest of this season and if he’s claimed off waivers, that money would be paid by his new team.