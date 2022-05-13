Mets place James McCann on 10-day IL with fractured left hamate

James McCann swing black jersey

The Mets will be without James McCann for the foreseeable future.

The Amazins' backstop has been placed on the 10-day injured list after an X-ray revealed a fracture of his left hamate. The Mets announced that the typical recovery for this injury is six weeks.

Patrick Mazeika was called up to give the Mets more catching depth.

McCann was held out of Thursday’s lineup after manager Buck Showalter designated the injury to be “a sore wrist,” and he was believed to be available to play during the weekend series vs. the Mariners.

But just to be cautious, the Mets had McCann get an x-ray on Friday morning, and that's when the fracture was discovered.

"I think just to be on the safe side and make sure we knew what we were dealing with -- it was just a precautionary thing and it’s happened before. Something showed up and I think you reach a point where you don’t see as much improvement postgame," Showalter said Friday afternoon. "I think they decided to get a picture today at 7 o’clock this morning so we had time to get Mazeika here. So, it’s kind of sad because he was starting to swing the bat.

"It’s an opportunity for Mazeika now."

The 31-year-old has been struggling at the plate this season. He owns a slash line of .196/.266/.551 with one homer and six RBI.

Tomas Nido will get the start behind the plate on Friday, but Showalter explained that the Mets pitchers are very familiar with Mazeika, so he will certainly see some playing time.

"I think because of his background and knowing the pitchers for the most part, with the day game after the night game tomorrow I’m thinking about him playing tomorrow," Showalter said. "That’s why we gave him a lot of time in the spring so that we were equipped for things like this. We’ll get him in there and see what kind of load he can carry for us."